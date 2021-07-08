Our rip current risk will remain moderate at the beaches on Thursday and Friday…
We are closely tracking Elsa as it is picks up speed across the Carolinas. Elsa is still a tropical storm and should impact the Delmarva and southern New England. Meanwhile, we still expect above average chances of t-storms each day. Our wet pattern also influenced by a moist airmass combining with typical summertime instability. Our local pattern continues to look wetter than average. Rain chances are at 50% again Friday and Saturday. Rain chances look a little more scattered by the end of the week and into the weekend. Other than Elsa, we do not see any other significant threats in the tropics at this time.
