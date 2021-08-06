We've got a humid morning out there with periodic showers that will be mixed in during the afternoon and evening.

Highs this afternoon will top out around 90 degrees once again and we'll even see the temps increase a couple of degrees by next week. As for the coverage of rain, expect it to be around 30-50% each day through next week. Basically typical summertime weather with periods of dry weather and wet weather so keep the rain gear close by. There won't really be any changes to the overall pattern anytime soon but I'm sure most of you are counting down to fall.

In the Tropics, 2 disturbances are in the Atlantic basin. One has a 20% chance of developing and is near the Leeward Islands, the other has just moved off the African coast but has a 70% chance of developing. It's too soon to know where these will be going but we'll keep you updated.