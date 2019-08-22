It's very humid as we start this Thursday morning. This has sparked off some pre-dawn showers and storms in spots. Rain is going to be tracking north during the day in random spots so make sure you have the rain gear handy and within arms reach all day today. Projected high will reach about 90 degrees but it will feel more like 100 with humidity added in. There won't be any changes through the middle of next week. Highs will stay between 88 and 90. Morning temps will stay in the mid to lower 70s. Rain coverage remains in the 40-50% range each day. By Labor Day weekend, some less humid air starts to arrive. In the Tropics, Chantal has been downgraded to a Depression in the north Atlantic. A disturbance off the East coast of the US has a 20% chance of development as of this morning.
Humid start; random rain so keep rain gear close
