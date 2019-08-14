Another humid start to the day and another hot day will be on tap, but big changes are coming in. Rain and storms are likely this afternoon and evening along a front. This front will knock our heat levels down and knock the humidity down as well. Thanks goodness! Rain coverage will be at 70% so don't leave the house without an umbrella. There is the chance for some strong to severe storms as well. The risk is only a Level 1 out of 5, but some gusty straight line winds could show up within the more powerful storms. This means at school pick up time and when you leave work you have to pay extra close attention to the weather. The rain coverage gets as low as 10-20% for Friday and Saturday. Temps will return to the low 90s for highs and low 70s for lows after today. In the Tropics, things are still quiet.
Humid start to hot day, but changes coming
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
