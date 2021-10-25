We've got a humid morning to start our final week of October with highs projected to reach the mid 80s later this afternoon.

Our sky will have a mix of sun and clouds but no weather issues will get us today. If you have outdoor plans, we'll be dealing with dry weather both today and tomorrow, but plan on a large threat for rain and storms Wednesday and Wednesday night. Expect a chance for severe storms as this system moves through and make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. The main threat will come from gusty straight line winds, but a tornado threat is possible.

We go sunny and sharply colder for the end of the week and over Halloween weekend. Expect highs to remain under 70 degrees by Friday!