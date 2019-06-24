We've got a very humid start to our day on the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 80s and they'll top out again above 90 degrees with a heat index over 100. There will also be storms to dodge today as well. Most of these will show up this afternoon and bring heavy rain and lightning chances. Keep the umbrellas close by! There is no formal severe weather risk zone in place today, but those of you who have lived here a long time know that summer storms can pack a punch. This evening, the storms move East and our weather goes quiet tonight and into early tomorrow. The air will actually get a little less humid as the week progresses. Morning temps will drop to the mid to lower 70s starting tomorrow but the highs will remain in the mid to low 90s.
Humid start to the work week
Michael White
2019-06-24
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
