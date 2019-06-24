We've got a very humid start to our day on the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 80s and they'll top out again above 90 degrees with a heat index over 100. There will also be storms to dodge today as well. Most of these will show up this afternoon and bring heavy rain and lightning chances. Keep the umbrellas close by! There is no formal severe weather risk zone in place today, but those of you who have lived here a long time know that summer storms can pack a punch. This evening, the storms move East and our weather goes quiet tonight and into early tomorrow. The air will actually get a little less humid as the week progresses. Morning temps will drop to the mid to lower 70s starting tomorrow but the highs will remain in the mid to low 90s.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.