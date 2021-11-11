It's a humid start to our Veterans Day Thursday. The air is humid in advance of our next cold front that dives in later today. Ahead of that front we have showers and storms that are headed this way. Thankfully no severe weather is expected but some of you may get a heavy downpour of rain before the day is over. We have 2 chances for rain. One comes this morning with rain moving from off shore to on shore, the other comes this afternoon ahead of the actual cold front. Most of the widespread rain that's associated with it will fade out before hitting the Gulf Coast. That means that not everyone will see rain. The rain coverage will be 50% with a high in the upper 70s. Temps drop to the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon and then it gets cold for the weekend. It'll be Sunny but highs will be in the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. We get down to the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.