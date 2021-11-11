It's a humid start to our Veterans Day Thursday. The air is humid in advance of our next cold front that dives in later today. Ahead of that front we have showers and storms that are headed this way. Thankfully no severe weather is expected but some of you may get a heavy downpour of rain before the day is over. We have 2 chances for rain. One comes this morning with rain moving from off shore to on shore, the other comes this afternoon ahead of the actual cold front. Most of the widespread rain that's associated with it will fade out before hitting the Gulf Coast. That means that not everyone will see rain. The rain coverage will be 50% with a high in the upper 70s. Temps drop to the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon and then it gets cold for the weekend. It'll be Sunny but highs will be in the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. We get down to the upper 30s by Sunday morning.
top story weather alert
Humid start to Veterans Day with rain chances
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Thu
Nov 11
Nov 11
78° / 53°
t-storm
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Nov 12
Nov 12
75° / 48°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sat
Nov 13
Nov 13
62° / 38°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Nov 14
Nov 14
65° / 42°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Nov 15
Nov 15
67° / 44°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Tue
Nov 16
Nov 16
69° / 52°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Wed
Nov 17
Nov 17
73° / 57°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
