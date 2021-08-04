We've got a humid morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m.

Temps will be a couple of degrees warmer with many spots starting off around 90 degrees. There are a few coastal showers out there early this morning, and if you're east of I-65 you'll have the best chance of showers and storms popping up this afternoon. Overall rain coverage will be around 30% for today so keep the rain gear close by just in case one of the summer storms finds you. The rain coverage will increase slightly to the 40-50% range by the weekend. Weekend highs will be in the lower 90s and mornings will be in the mid 70s.

In the Tropics, we have two disturbances near the African coast. Both have very low odds of development for now but we'll keep watching. The active part of the season is starting to rev up.