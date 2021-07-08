We've got another humid morning on the Gulf Coast and the possibility of more showers and storms, but I don't think we see as many compared to the last several days.

Rain coverage will be in the 40-50% range today and tomorrow and will drop down to 30% over the weekend. This will result in hotter July temps coming back. Expect highs today to reach the upper 80s, with a heat index in the upper 90s. The air temps will actually exceed 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. If you have weekend plans, remember to stay hydrated and to stay in the shade when possible.

In the Tropics, Elsa is moving up the northeast coast and thankfully everything else in the tropics is quiet for now. The peak of the season begins August 1.