We've got a very humid start to the morning and in addition to that, another risk of fog across the entire Gulf Coast. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 70s in many spots and we'll top out in the mid to upper 70s by midday and then the temps will fall rapidly after that with powerful north winds moving in. The winds will be between 15-25mph out of the North tonight. Most of you will be at 60 degrees by 5 p.m. and we'll bottom out in the lower 40s by dawn. Rain coverage increases as we move into the afternoon and tonight. Keep the rain gear close by. No severe weather is expected. We turn much drier tomorrow with highs only reaching the upper 50s. Our next big chance of rain will come at the end of the week but we should see mostly dry weather for the weekend with highs in the mid to low 60s both days.
Humid start with fog risk, topping out later in upper 70s
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Dec 10
Cloudy with late day rain. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Dec 11
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Dec 12
Cloudy with late day rain. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 13
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 14
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Dec 15
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Dec 16
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
