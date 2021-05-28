We've got a humid morning as we unofficially kick off the summer season today.
Projected highs will once again reach the upper 80s this afternoon, but there will also be the risk of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The rain will track to the SE ahead of a front that will knock the humidity back down as we head into the actual weekend. Morning temps will drop back to the lower 60s by Sunday morning but the highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s every afternoon.
As for rain chances, they'll be at 30-40% today and tonight. Thankfully the rain chances will be less than 10% Saturday through Monday so i hope you all enjoy the beginning of the summer season! In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.
