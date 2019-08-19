We've got a humid airmass as we start this new week and of course we'll have to dodge more showers and storms as well. Rain coverage will be in the 50-60% range today and all week long. Most of these storms will come in the afternoon, but we could technically see them pop up at any point due to the mugginess of the air. Temps will top out between 89 and 91 degrees most days and morning temps will stay in the mid to lower 70s starting tomorrow. The biggest threats with any storms that show up will be heavy rain and lightning. Over the weekend, things will stay the same. If you have outdoor plans Saturday or Sunday just keep in mind that showers and storms will remain possible. In the Tropics, things are still unseasonably quiet.

