We've got hot temps that are staying in place, but a front will move slightly off shore and that will drop our humidity values enough to where we won't see that much of a pop up storm chance.

Highs will once again be in the low 90s, and without chances of pop up storms take extra care to stay hydrated and keep cool out there. We'll end up with morning temps staying in the lower 70s for now.

In the Tropics, the disturbance in the Gulf has a 90% chance of becoming a Depression as it lifts north towards the Texas and Louisiana coastline. This will bring the entire Gulf coast a major soaking of rain starting Friday and into the weekend so if you have outdoor plans, have a Plan B ready to go. The wettest day is expected to be on Saturday. This will send our highs down to the mid to low 80s for the weekend.