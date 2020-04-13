After an active weather night, things have gotten much calmer on the Gulf Coast once again. We’ll see humidity falling with breezy North winds this morning. The winds will turn much calmer by midday and into the afternoon. Temps will top out around 80 degrees with a Mostly Sunny sky. Tonight we’ll bottom out in the lower 50s. There could be some rain returning thanks to that front creeping back to the North. Most of it will come Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Those of you East of I-65 will have the best chance to see these showers. For now, Thursday morning will be the coolest with a temp in the upper 40s. Weekend looking wet at times with 40-50% coverage of rain and storms.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Apr 13
Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 14
Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 15
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 16
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 17
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 18
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 19
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
