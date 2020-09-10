Humidity is on the rise and that's going to make it uncomfortable for us this afternoon as heat index values return to the triple digits later today.
There will be some scattered storms in play this afternoon and evening. The coverage will be around 30%. We need rain around here since the deficits are climbing up over 6" and the odds of rain go up in the days ahead. Coverage will reach 50-60% Friday through early next week. That will knock our highs under 90 starting this weekend, but mornings will stay in the mid to lower 70s.
In the tropics, Paulette could become a hurricane and is headed toward Bermuda. Rene will hang out in the Atlantic. Four other disturbances are out there. A weak one could head into the Gulf this weekend so that will have to monitored the closest and it will contribute to our higher rain chances in the days ahead.
