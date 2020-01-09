The weather pattern starts to change today as moisture surges in out of the Gulf and our humidity gradually rises. Expect clouds to increase throughout the day but we're only expecting a low overall rain chance. Rain coverage will be at 20% for today but that will increase to 60% tomorrow and 80% on Saturday. A nasty severe weather setup is on the board for Saturday and all modes of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes and hail. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. For now, it looks like this will be a daytime threat so by Saturday night the threat will diminish. Morning temps will jump to the 60s starting Friday morning and our highs will jump up to the 70s. Less humid air returns for your Sunday. The severe weather risk zone for Saturday is Level 3 out of 5 which is the "Enhanced" zone. Make sure you pay extra close attention the weather and to any last minute forecast changes.

