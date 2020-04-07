The humidity has risen since yesterday so there will be a level of mugginess to the air this morning with some patchy fog mixed in. The humidity will continue to increase through Wednesday, We’ll see a high today of around 80 degrees with 50% coverage of showers and storms. Some afternoon storms could be strong potentially. We’ll only drop to the upper 60s tonight. Rain chances stay scattered Wednesday through Friday but ramp up substantially for the Easter weekend with cooler temps returning. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to lower 70s.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Apr 7
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 70s.
Apr 8
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Apr 9
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 10
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 11
Periods of rain during the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 12
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 13
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
