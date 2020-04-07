The humidity has risen since yesterday so there will be a level of mugginess to the air this morning with some patchy fog mixed in. The humidity will continue to increase through Wednesday, We’ll see a high today of around 80 degrees with 50% coverage of showers and storms. Some afternoon storms could be strong potentially. We’ll only drop to the upper 60s tonight. Rain chances stay scattered Wednesday through Friday but ramp up substantially for the Easter weekend with cooler temps returning. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to lower 70s.

