Humidity is returning… That’s going to lead to a steamy weekend on the Gulf Coast. Highs for our Saturday will be in the upper 80s. Rain chances stay low, only around 10%.
Father’s day will start warm and humid with lows in the low 70s. The day will warm quickly to around 90 for highs and a few showers (30%) will be possible.
If you have some outdoor plans this weekend make sure everybody is wearing plenty of sunscreen and drinking plenty of water!
As we head into next week we will gradually see our rain chances go up. We are looking at typical summertime weather with hot and humid days and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
Tropics remain quiet.
