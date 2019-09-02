We've got our humidity back up and we'll be feeling that change all week. Since we won't have an overwhelming amount of rain this week, it's going to be pretty hot. Highs will be in the mid 90s almost every single day with a "feel-like" temperature of 105 degrees or higher. Rain chances will be 10-20% today and tomorrow, but then we won't see any rain Wednesday through Friday due to a heat ridge. A few showers will return by the weekend. In the Tropics, Hurricane Dorian is still a Category 5 and is barely moving for now but it will take a turn to the north later today and into tomorrow. It will move up the East Coast of the US through Friday and move into the North Atlantic on Saturday. There are several other disturbances lurking out in the Atlantic basin, but none are any threat to the US any time soon, if at all. We'll keep watching!
Humidity returns; tracking Hurricane Dorian
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
