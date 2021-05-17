After a fantastic weekend we're going to see some slight changes to our weather pattern here on the Gulf Coast.
A rise in humidity will be moving in thanks to an upper high, and this will also block widespread chances for showers and storms. This is a big change from what we've seen throughout the spring. Rain coverage will be around 20-30% each day. A sign of the times that we are headed into Summer. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s each day with morning temps in the mid to upper 60s. No signs of any severe weather threats this week which is good news.
As of now, the weekend weather looks the same as what we're going to be dealing with this week. The upper High will keep fronts stalled to our West and that will mean no widespread rain and no drop in humidity.
