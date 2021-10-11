The humidity will be rising again this week, but the weather will stay generally dry across the Gulf Coast for several days. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Monday with a high reaching the mid 80s once again. Our morning temps will be starting off in the upper 60s every day, but Fall air will be diving in as we hit the weekend along a cold front. Rain chances will be in the 30-40% range starting Friday when that cold front dives in. We'll keep our eye on that in the days ahead. The good news is that the temps will go seasonal once the front passes through sending our highs back down to the mid 70s and our morning temps into the upper 50s. In the Tropics, there are two disturbances in the Atlantic but neither look to be an issue for the Gulf of Mexico.
Humidity will be up there again
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Storm
- Sam
- Victor
- Meteorology
- High
- Temp
- Shower
- Morning
- Temperature
- Tropics
- Atlantic
- Hurricane
- Cool
- Air
- Rain
- Chance
- Games
- Moisture
- Coverage
- Weather
- Daytime
- Evening
- Sunshine
- Low
- Afternoon
- Tropic
- Clear Sky
- Mid
- Weekend
- Work
- Coast
- Developing
- Outlook
- Economics
- Risk
- Sprinkle
- Sky
- Cold Front
- Rip Current
- Blue Sky
- Possible
- Cloud
- Humidity
- News
- Dive In
Locations
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Oct 11
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 12
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 13
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 14
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 15
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 16
Showers possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Oct 17
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Most Popular
- Tyler Fingert
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- By Lisa Respers France, CNN
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.