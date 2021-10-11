The humidity will be rising again this week, but the weather will stay generally dry across the Gulf Coast for several days. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Monday with a high reaching the mid 80s once again. Our morning temps will be starting off in the upper 60s every day, but Fall air will be diving in as we hit the weekend along a cold front. Rain chances will be in the 30-40% range starting Friday when that cold front dives in. We'll keep our eye on that in the days ahead. The good news is that the temps will go seasonal once the front passes through sending our highs back down to the mid 70s and our morning temps into the upper 50s. In the Tropics, there are two disturbances in the Atlantic but neither look to be an issue for the Gulf of Mexico.

