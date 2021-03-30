We've got a changing weather pattern today where we will see the humidity increasing and scattered showers and storms making a comeback, mostly this afternoon.
Highs today will reach the upper 70s. All eyes will be on a powerful cold front that arrives tomorrow afternoon. Ahead of that front, a high chance of rain and storms will track SE. These storms have the potential to be strong. The severe weather risk zone potential is still marked at a Level 1 out of 5 so make sure you're still paying attention to the weather in case we see any warnings issued.
The rain ends on Wednesday evening and the sky clears and our temps drop sharply. We'll go from an 80 degree high Wednesday to a high in the lower 60s Thursday and Friday. Mornings even drop down to the mid 30s on Friday morning. Easter weekend looks dry with a high in the mid 70s on Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.