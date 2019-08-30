I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday. The tropics are a quite a bit more active with Hurricane Dorian now a significant threat to the Bahamas and the Florida Atlantic Coast. The forecast track shows the system near The Bahamas by the Sunday or Monday. Florida’s Atlantic coast is in the cone as a major hurricane, and could be impacted Monday and Tuesday and continue into mid-week as the storm is expected to slow down. We will continue to monitor the strength and forecast track with Dorian. There is still some possibility that the system could cross the Florida Peninsula and enter the Gulf. However, models have shifted, showing a turn towards the north along or near the Atlantic Coast.
Rain chances are very low between now and Saturday. Slightly drier air is moving in. Our weekend looks mostly dry with a, with a few spotty showers returning each afternoon.
