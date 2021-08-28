The forecast track of Hurricane Storm Ida remains focused on southeastern Louisiana , with our area on the wet and windy side of what will likely become a major hurricane. At this point, its likely that we will see tropical storm conditions Sunday and Monday. Rain bands should begin impacting our area early Sunday morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge warning is now in effect for Mobile, Baldwin and Jackson Counties. A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for Washington, Greene, and George Counties. Expect heavy rain (7-11”), gusty winds (40-50mph), high tides (3’-6’), and isolated tornadoes, especially Sunday afternoon and night.

The system is likely to rapidly intensify tonight over the warm waters of the central Gulf. Upper-level conditions are also favorable for strengthening. The official forecast indicates that Ida may see winds at Category 4 strength at landfall. We can expect strong outer rain bands and impacts here through Monday evening... Stay tuned for updates on what is likely going to become major Hurricane Ida.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith