Hurricane Ida not done yet
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
Tags
- High
- Daytime
- Preparedness
- Meteorology
- Hurricane
- Place
- Thunderstorm
- Plan
- Disturbance
- Landfall
- Gulf
- Coastal Region
- Consensus
- Atlantic
- North
- Gulf Of Mexico
- Coast
- Tropical Depression
- Cayman Islands
- Coastline
- Caribbean Sea
- Strengthening
- Nine
- Center
- Nhc
- Gulf Coast
- Intensity
- Intensification
- Guidance
- Ida
- Tornado
- Evening
- Night
- High Tide
- Forecast
- Wind
- Warning
- Mississippi Coast
- Tropical Storm
- Watch
- Baldwin Counties
- Moisture
- Afternoon
- Weather
- Risk
- Morning
- Weekend
- Update
- Hunter
- Storm Warning
- Ida Expected
- Stay
- Gust
- Ida Update
- Storm
- Storm Surge
- Jason Smith
- Hurricane Ida.
- Hurricane Ida
- Threat
- Northwest
- Category
- Flooding
- Eyewall
- Louisiana
- Rain
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Aug 29
Mainly cloudy and windy with heavy rain. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.
Aug 30
Windy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Aug 31
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Sep 1
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Sep 2
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sep 3
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sep 4
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Most Popular
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.