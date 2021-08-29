Ida rmade an initial landfall at 11:50 am Sunday near Port Fourchon as a 150 mph Category 4. Despite hitting well to our west, we are continuing to track outer rain bands moving along the Gulf Coast.





We are under a Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday morning, as rainfall from Ida is of main concern. Our western and coastal counties face the highest risk of widespread flash flooding. Some Futurecast models are showing 8-10 inches of rainfall within the next 36 hours (not including what we have already seen). Isolated areas could see an additional 15+ inches.





We are also under a Tornado Watch. We have already seen a few tornado warnings. This threat will extend inland, throughout Monday afternoon.

Storm Surge Warning is also still active, with 3-5 feet of surge possible, including areas on the coast and along Mobile Bay.





Stay tuned to FOX10 News for the latest. We will continue with updates on-air and online.