Sally has made landfall near Gulf Shores Alabama at 445 AM CDT as a category 2 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds were 105 mph with a minimum central pressure of 965 mb.
Hurricane Sally is moving very slowly tonight and is now an 105mph category two hurricane. As the system approaches, we will see a gradual increase in wind and rain, especially tonight and Wednesday morning. Storm totals of 20 inches of rain are possible especially near and to the east of the center.
A hurricane warning is in effect for Mobile and Baldwin counties. The Florida panhandle is under a hurricane warning for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. We also have a storm surge warning for all Alabama coastal areas, and a flash flood watch in effect for our entire area... Multiple counties along I-10 are under flash flood warnings, and this will continue overnight.
Sally will be a slow-moving storm with a high potential of flooding rain, particularly in coastal areas where rainfall amounts will be the greatest. Coastal flooding levels of 4-6 feet due to storm surge and a high risk of rip currents will also be expected.
