It's going to be a VERY wet day on the Gulf Coast as Ida weakens back to a tropical storm and lifts north towards Tennessee slowly over the next 24 hours.

We end up dealing with a lot of rain and that means a major flooding threat on the Gulf Coast in addition to isolated tornadoes popping up randomly. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued and know where your safe place is! Rain coverage remains high through tomorrow but will finally slack off on Wednesday as the main bands of rain start to move farther East away from our area.

This will set the stage for lower humidity just in time for Labor Day weekend and rain chances will drop to under 10% for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The rest of the tropics are still VERY active and we have a long way to go before the season is over.