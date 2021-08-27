The forecast track of Hurricane Storm Ida is focused on the southeastern Louisiana or coast, with our area on the wet and windy side of what will likely become a major hurricane. At this point, its likely that we will see tropical storm conditions Sunday and Monday. A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Jackson County, MS. Expect heavy rain, gusty winds, high tides, and isolated tornadoes, especially Sunday evening and night. The system is likely to rapidly intensify on Friday night and Saturday over the warm waters of the Gulf. Upper level conditions are also favorable for strengthening. The official forecast indicates that Ida may see winds near 140 mph at landfall. We can expect strong outer rain bands and impacts here through Monday evening... Stay tuned for updates on what is likely going to become Hurricane Ida.
Ida Expected to be a Major Hurricane
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- High
- Daytime
- Preparedness
- Meteorology
- Hurricane
- Place
- Thunderstorm
- Plan
- Disturbance
- Landfall
- Gulf
- Coastal Region
- Consensus
- Atlantic
- North
- Gulf Of Mexico
- Coast
- Tropical Depression
- Cayman Islands
- Coastline
- Caribbean Sea
- Strengthening
- Nine
- Center
- Nhc
- Gulf Coast
- Intensity
- Intensification
- Guidance
- Ida
- Tornado
- Evening
- Night
- High Tide
- Forecast
- Wind
- Warning
- Mississippi Coast
- Tropical Storm
- Watch
- Baldwin Counties
- Moisture
- Afternoon
- Weather
- Risk
- Morning
- Weekend
- Update
- Hunter
- Storm Warning
- Ida Expected
- Stay
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Aug 27
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.
Aug 28
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Aug 29
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Aug 30
Tropical storm conditions possible. Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Aug 31
Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Sep 1
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Sep 2
Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Most Popular
- Updated
- Jason Smith
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.