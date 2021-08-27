All eyes are on Ida this weekend. Where landfall will occur is still going to be tough to figure out but it's likely to make landfall in central Louisiana near Lafayette.

This will put New Orleans under the gun for getting the worst weather regarding the soon to be hurricane. Winds are going to reach 115 mph by Sunday afternoon making this a Category 3 hurricane. Although our area will not see a direct impact, we will be on the east side which is the "bad" side and we could end up with lots of rain, breezy winds, coastal flooding, storm surge and isolated tornadoes.

Even when Ida is gone, it'll leave behind lots of moisture which will keep our rain chances very high through early next week. Landfall is estimated to occur on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each day this week with mornings in the mid to low 70s.