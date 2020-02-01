Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
It looks great for the weekend! Lows will be in the lower 40s, and highs will be in the low 60s both days. That will mean nice weather for the People’s Parade on Dauphin Island at 1 p.m. Saturday (although it may be a bit cloudy).
We will also have nice conditions for Super Bowl Sunday. Lots of sun and mild temperatures... so fire up the grill!
Monday looks good as well, but another system rolls in by Tuesday. This one will be a different than the last few. It will be slow... So that will mean rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday morning.
As we move from January into February the long-range models aren't showing any big temperature swings. It looks like most days our temps will be near average with morning 40s and afternoon 60s.
Have a great one!
