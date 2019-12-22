This is meteorologist Matt Barrentine. I hope you've had a terrific Sunday! As we look ahead to our Monday, the eve of Christmas Eve, conditions will be improving, but a few sprinkles are possible early in the morning. After that, it will be gray, but dry through the rest of the day. Highs will climb to around 60.
Looking good for Christmas Eve! We’ll start with lows in the upper 40s and it will warm up under sunny skies to the upper 60s by the afternoon. No worries about any rain for Santa!
Christmas Day looks terrific as well with morning lows around 50 and afternoon highs around 70. Skies will be partly cloudy and there won’t be any rain around.
Rain chances return next weekend with a weak system. Long-range models give us nice weather for New Years Eve and Day with temperatures around normal.
Enjoy the holidays!
