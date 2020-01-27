It's going to start off gloomy this morning similar to how things looked on Sunday thanks to a Gulf Low. As that feature moves away, our weather improves. We'll see the sky slowly clearing by this afternoon and temps will reach the mid 60s. Tonight, it'll drop to the lower 40s with some patchy fog possible late. Our next big chance of rain after this morning will come on Wednesday. Coverage of rain 60%. As of now, no severe weather is expected. We'll deal with another chance of rain pushing in on Friday. Rain coverage that day will be at 40%. Weekend weather will be dry and pleasant. As for temperatures, we'll see highs range between 59-64 degrees this week with morning temps in the mid to lower 40s each day. No signs of any freezes.
Gloomy start, but clearing later
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
