We're starting off mild this morning, with many areas seeing overnight lows in the lower-to-mid 60s. Overcast skies are also present to start the day. We are also tracking dense fog and spotty showers along the Gulf Coast. Use caution if driving this morning.

Heading into this afternoon, we're looking at the potential for near record high temperatures to continue, We will be warming up into the lower-to-mid 70s, with some areas seeing near 80 degrees. Partly sunny skies will continue, with more clouds expected today. Rain chances also are higher today, at about 60%. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track to the NE. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather (1/5). The biggest risk is some isolated rain cells containing gusty winds.

Into the overnight hours, we will be dropping down into the upper-60s and lower-70s once again. Scattered showers will continue.

For your Thursday, the forecast is looking very similar to today. Temperatures are staying warm in the upper-70s, with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

New Years Eve is looking to be on the wet side, but we will keep a close eye on the timing for rain chances that evening. Cold air returns heading into next week - waking up Monday many places will be near freezing, in the lower-30s.

Have a great day!