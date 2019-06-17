Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Monday. Rain chances and humidity both returned over the weekend. Today brought temps near 90 with heat index values near 100. Most of the rain was rather isolated. Better chances of t-storms arrive tomorrow. Tuesday rain chances jump to 60%. We also expect scattered storms Wednesday. Thursday looks to have a good likelihood of storms in the area. The tropics remain quiet.
Watch FOX10 News for the latest weather information at 5pm and 9pm…
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.