Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
Rain chances go up Sunday morning as a warm front moves through. In the morning rain will be scattered and likely below severe levels, but after lunchtime as the atmosphere heats up, instability will rise. This will lead to some thunderstorms getting stronger, particularly in the late afternoon and evening. Damaging wind is the most likely threat, but there is also the potential for tornadoes, so please have a way to get warnings and check in with us at FOX10 News if your phone starts buzzing!
Some of the storms could linger into early Monday morning, but by daybreak they will likely be gone, and the weather will quickly improve. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all look nice with seasonable, spring temperatures. The next system will follow on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.