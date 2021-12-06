Rain is coming for the workweek. Rain and storms are likely Monday afternoon as a system moves in. We are not in a severe risk zone, but there will likely be some thunderstorms with this system.
It will likely be unsettled much of next week with multiple rounds of rain and storms. It will also stay quite warm, so the heavy coats can stay in the closet while the rain coats need to stay handy.
