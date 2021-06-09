Hi there,
I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
It was another hot & sunny day across the Gulf Coast! We started off the morning with some mild temperatures, with most areas waking up in the mid-to-upper 70s. By the afternoon, we were warming up into the mid-to-upper 80s but feeling like the mid-90s! We saw some scattered thunderstorms also picking up in the afternoon, with most of the activity taking place west of Mobile Bay.
Heading into this evening, skies will stay mostly cloudy with calm winds. Some isolated rain showers are still possible. We’ll be staying on the mild side again in the lower-to-mid 70s.
For tomorrow, we’ll be starting off mostly cloudy! Some spotty rain is possible to start the day, but coverage will pick up by the afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%, with the best timing for isolated thunderstorms to be lunchtime into the afternoon. Daytime highs will be similar, in the mid-to-upper 80s. Heat indices will continue to have it feeling warmer, so feels-like temps will be running in the mid-90s.
If heading to the beaches, rip current risks continue to stay high. Make sure to pay attention to the beach flag warning system and use caution if getting into the water.
This dip in rain chances will continue for the last half of our week, into the weekend. We could still see some isolated thunderstorms, in the afternoons (20-30%).
We are currently keeping an eye on the tropics. There is one area in the Caribbean Sea, near Costa Rica, that has a low chance (10%) of development over the next 5 days.
Have a great evening!
