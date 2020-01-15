It's another day on the Gulf Coast with above average temperatures and chances for rain, although the rain chances are much lower compared to Monday and Tuesday. A stalled front with a muggy airmass keeps our temps way above normal with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. South wind flow will continue to make things unusually muggy for mid January so the AC will probably be needed once again.
Rain chances will only be in the 20-30% range for today through Friday so there won't be as many wet roads today compared to what we saw on Tuesday. Expect a much larger chance of rain to arrive on Saturday ahead of a much needed cold front but dry weather is expected for Sunday and most of next week.
Shower and storm chances jump to 60% for Saturday and temps will drop sharply after the front moves through. Mornings will be back to the lower 30s by Tuesday with highs Tuesday afternoon only reaching the upper 40s.
