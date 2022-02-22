It's a very mild start to the day. Temperatures are in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. on the Gulf Coast. By February standards, it's very humid outside. Rain chances still aren't expecting to be overwhelming the next several days as the stalled front remains way to the North of the Gulf Coast. Expect the coverage to be in the 10-20% range today through Thursday. Breezy winds are expected today but will settle down this evening and that could help to bring in Fog for the overnight hours as well as Wednesday morning. Make sure you drive carefully when you commute to work tomorrow! The cold front finally moves in on Friday. Chances of rain will increase to 30% followed by cooler air. Highs will go from the upper 70s today through Thursday down to the mid to upper 60s this weekend. Morning temps will drop from the 60s down to the mid to upper 40s this weekend.
It's humid by February standards
Michael White
Meteorologist
Feb 22
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Feb 23
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Feb 24
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Feb 25
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Feb 26
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Feb 27
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Feb 28
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
