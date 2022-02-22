It's a very mild start to the day. Temperatures are in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. on the Gulf Coast. By February standards, it's very humid outside. Rain chances still aren't expecting to be overwhelming the next several days as the stalled front remains way to the North of the Gulf Coast. Expect the coverage to be in the 10-20% range today through Thursday. Breezy winds are expected today but will settle down this evening and that could help to bring in Fog for the overnight hours as well as Wednesday morning. Make sure you drive carefully when you commute to work tomorrow! The cold front finally moves in on Friday. Chances of rain will increase to 30% followed by cooler air. Highs will go from the upper 70s today through Thursday down to the mid to upper 60s this weekend. Morning temps will drop from the 60s down to the mid to upper 40s this weekend.

