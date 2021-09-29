We've got another humid morning ahead on the Gulf Coast with more periodic rain possible so make sure you have the rain gear with you again before you leave the house.

Rain will be off/on with the risk of heavy downpours and lightning so when thunder roars, go indoors. Rain coverage will be in the 40-50% range today and tomorrow and drier weather is still expected to show up just in time for your Friday and weekend plans. The air will get slightly less humid but it won't feel as it good as it did at the end of last week.

In the Tropics, we still have Sam in the Atlantic and that will recurve and two other disturbances East of that that we are watching. The lead wave has a 50% chance of development and the one behind it a 90% chance of development. Neither look to be an issue for the Gulf but that could change so we'll keep watching. We still have to wait a couple more weeks to get chilly mornings back across the region.