Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Deep southerly flow off the Gulf has started the storms early for our Tuesday morning. Be careful as you head back to work as numerous showers and storms will make your commute tricky. Rain and storms will continue to be possible as the day goes along across the area. Due to that, highs will top out only in the mid 80s in most places.

Another active day is expected for Wednesday, so keep the rain gear handy.

The models start drying us out a bit as we head in the later part of the week and the weekend. We don’t go rain free, but the showers and storms will become more spotty and the temperatures will heat back up to around 90.

Elsa has tracked over Cuba and is now in the southeastern Gulf. The forecast cone is well east of our area, keeping us away from any direct impacts. The biggest concern in our area will be rough surf and rip currents. A lot of people will be vacationing this week at our beaches and the surf will be rough through Thursday.

Have a great week!