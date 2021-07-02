We've got a big holiday weekend upon us and there will be periods of rain and storms each day so be prepared and have the rain gear close by each day, but thankfully the rain won't be non-stop.

There will be plenty of breaks in the rain each day. Rain coverage will be 50-70% through Fourth of July Sunday. Most of the rain will be in the daytime so it looks unlikely that we'll have any issues for fireworks shows on Sunday night, but have a Plan B in place if you have any outdoor plans and when thunder roars, go indoors. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats with any showers that make an appearance.

In the tropics, Elsa has become a hurricane as she moves in on the Caribbean today. This is our first hurricane of the season, but whether or not we get an impact remains to be seen. It will enter the Gulf early next week but looks to impact the Florida peninsula and not our area. This could change so we'll be watching carefully in the days ahead.