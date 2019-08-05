We've got some humid air and showers and storms will continue at times so keep the umbrella close by and drive safely when you're on the roads. The heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Rain coverage will be in the 50% range today and then will drop to the 30-40% range tomorrow through Friday so although the coverage will go down a bit, there will still be storms around each day. This is pretty routine weather for August. Highs this afternoon will top out just under 90 degrees. As for the remainder of the week, highs will reach the mid to lower 90s with morning temps in the mid to lower 70s. In the Tropics, things have gone quiet but we still have a long way to go before the season is over.

