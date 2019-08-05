We've got some humid air and showers and storms will continue at times so keep the umbrella close by and drive safely when you're on the roads. The heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Rain coverage will be in the 50% range today and then will drop to the 30-40% range tomorrow through Friday so although the coverage will go down a bit, there will still be storms around each day. This is pretty routine weather for August. Highs this afternoon will top out just under 90 degrees. As for the remainder of the week, highs will reach the mid to lower 90s with morning temps in the mid to lower 70s. In the Tropics, things have gone quiet but we still have a long way to go before the season is over.
Keep the umbrella close
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Afternoon
- Value
- Meteorology
- Temp
- Weather
- Heat
- Storm
- Moisture
- Dry Air
- Air Mass
- Wind Shear
- Low
- Chance
- Zone
- Forecast
- Humidity
- Morning
- Coverage
- Temperature
- Shower
- Tropic
- Increase
- Jason Smith
- Stays
- Weekend
- Quiet
- Cloud
- Workweek
- Tropical Wave
- Nw
- High
- Disturbance
- Bahamas
- Get
- Caribbean
- Wave
- Pop-up
- Evening
- Heating
- Couple
- West
- Category
- High Pressure
- Odds
- Mid
- Spot
- Rain
- Improvement
- Start
- August
- High Temperature
- Thunderstorm
- Rumbling
- Everyday
- July
- Week
- Dropping
- Development
- Summertime
- Atlantic
- Close
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Water tested after viral video appears to show human waste in Mobile Bay
- Missing Fairhope teenager reported to be home and safe
- Mother of missing Fairhope teen fears predator lured him from home
- Police: Woman wanted for urinating on potatoes at Walmart turns herself in
- Friends remember 18-year-old killed while trying to flag down help after a car crash
- Widow of jogger hit and killed Sunday morning identified husband's body by calling his phone
- UPDATE: MCSO arrest suspect in Eight Mile homicide
- 2 suspects wanted in connection to the Rickarby Street murder of a 17-year-old
- 9 killed in Ohio in second US mass shooting within 24 hours
- Dayton mass shooting victims identified, including 22-year-old sister of alleged shooter
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.