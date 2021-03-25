Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Watching out for some strong storms later today... We are starting with a quiet, warm, and breezy morning across the Gulf Coast. Later though, we’ll be watching storms as they develop over Mississippi for severe potential as they move towards our area.
Parts of the Deep South, Central/North Mississippi and Central/North Alabama, are likely to see an outbreak of serious severe weather which will likely include long-track tornadoes.
Our risk is not as high as theirs, but we still have a chance of severe storms in the afternoon, so stay weather aware! Highs will be in the upper 70s and it will be quite windy throughout the day.
The rain from this system will wrap up overnight. Friday and Saturday there will just be isolated showers.
Have a great day!
