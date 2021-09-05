Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with your forecast.

Looking good through the holiday weekend. It will be hot and steamy with highs around 90 for your Sunday afternoon. There will also be a few spotty storms that pop up in the afternoon, but chances are only 20%, so many will remain dry.

Looks basically the same for Labor Day on Monday, so no worries for your holiday plans.

The beach looks great, as does boating. Great conditions either way, just make sure everyone wears plenty of sunscreen.

In the tropics Hurricane Larry has grown into a major storm. It’s not a worry for the US as it will stay well out in the Atlantic.

The NHC is watching a tropical wave that is over the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. It will move into the Gulf and possibly slowly develop going into next week. As of now, the models are all over the place with this one, but it looks like at the least it could bring us some rain mid-week. No big concerns yet, but we’ll definitely have to keep an eye it.

Have a great weekend!