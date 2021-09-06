Happy Labor Day! We'll see a dry start this morning with showers and storms possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain coverage will be in the 50-70% range today through Wednesday thanks to a stalled front to our northwest. This will enhance rain coverage with the heating of the day so keep the rain gear close by if you have any outdoor plans and be prepared for wet roads if you're travelling back home today. Highs will reach the 90 degree range for most spots. The front pushes offshore on Thursday and that's when we'll see rain chances begin to drop and our humidity will also drop. In fact, our mornings could drop to the lower 60s on Friday! Our sky will be mostly sunny for the end of the week with dry weather expected this weekend.

In the Tropics, a disturbance in the Gulf lifts north but odds of development remain low due to harsh wind shear and cooler waters as a result of Ida. We'll keep watching!