Daytime highs today maxed out in the upper-80s and the lower-90s, with heat indices luckily not feeling as hot. This afternoon and evening, we have the potential for some pop-up thunderstorms. Those chances fizzle out as we approach closer to sunset. Any Friday night plans (including football) are looking fantastic.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-to-upper 60s for the inland areas, the lower-70s elsewhere tonight.

Heading into your Saturday, rain chances are only at 20% for some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Daytime highs will continue to run in the upper-80s and the lower-90s, but sunshine will be in abundance despite the small rain chances.

Heading into the rest of your Labor Day weekend, isolated rain chances, but are only at about 20-30%. They shouldn’t disrupt any plans you might have, but temperatures will continue to run in the upper-80s and the lower-90s.

Checking in on the tropics, we have Hurricane Larry just off the coast of Africa. Larry is expected to stay in the Atlantic and strengthen to a major hurricane. It will then take a turn northward, and could head closer towards Bermuda or Nova Scotia, not affecting us here on the Gulf Coast. We continue to monitor a disturbance near the Yucatan, with a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. This could cross into the Southern Gulf by next week, but upper-level winds could disrupt any further development.

Have a great evening!