Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

Temps will quickly drop this evening through the 40s and eventually down into the 30s. Far inland areas could briefly drop to freezing. The metro areas along I-10 will get down to the mid 30s, while the coastal spots will drop to about 40.

After that chilly start, Thursday will be another pretty day with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

And then the warm up begins…

For Christmas Eve lows will be around 50 and highs will be in the low to mid 70s. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

Christmas Day will be even warmer with lows around 60 and highs all the way into the upper 70s, getting awfully close to record territory. It will be pretty, but a bit more spring-like than some may want.

That warmth will persist well into