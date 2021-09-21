We have another humid morning ahead with temperatures expected to top out in the upper 80s and a heat index in the mid 90s.

This will be the last muggy and hot day on the table for us for quite a while so if you love summer air make sure you take advantage of it. There will be another risk of scattered storms today with coverage at 40%. As always, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Tomorrow, our first fall cold front arrives and we'll see a major change to our temperatures and rain chances. Rain chances will drop to 20% tomorrow and down to 0% starting Thursday. The sky will go totally Sunny starting tomorrow through the weekend. Expect highs to drop to the upper 70s with mornings getting back into the mid to upper 50.

In the Tropics, we have Peter and Rose in the Atlantic but they are tracking north and won't impact the U.S.