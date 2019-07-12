7 P.M. UPDATE FROM NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER:
Tropical Storm Barry is expected to be a hurricane by landfall Saturday. Dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and wind conditions expected across the north-central Gulf Coast.
At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 90.9 West. Barry has been meandering during the past few hours, but is expected to resume a motion toward the west-northwest near 4 mph (6 km/h).
A motion toward the northwest should begin overnight, followed by a turn toward the north Saturday night or Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will approach the south-central coast of Louisiana tonight and then make landfall over the south-central Louisiana coast on Saturday. After landfall, Barry is expected to move generally northward through the Mississippi Valley through Sunday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast before landfall, and Barry is expected to be a hurricane when the center reaches the Louisiana coast on Saturday. Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. A reporting station near Houma, Louisiana, recently reported sustained winds of 33 mph (54 km/h) with a gust to 48 mph (78 km/h). A wind gust to 43 mph (69 km/h) was reported at Patterson, Louisiana, within the past couple of hours.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.